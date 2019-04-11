Outreach To Re-Register Voters Gets Only 540, Costs Almost Twice What Was Expected

A project to reach out to 270,000 people deleted from the voting rolls only brought in a few hundred of them. And it also cost a lot more than expected.

In February, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office would send registration forms to thousands removed for six years of not voting and not responding to mailings from county boards of elections.

"What my office is trying to do is just create one more opportunity to register if they have been removed through that supplemental process," LaRose said.

He estimated then it could cost as much as $75,000. This week he said:

“If that mailing results in just one or two more Ohioans being registered to vote then I think it’s worth it, but I think the numbers are going to be more than that."

His office now reports receiving 540 registration forms, and spending more than $130,000.

With all costs considered, that comes to about $242 per voter.