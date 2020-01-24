Parents Fighting Senate Measure Say School Choice, Vouchers Go Hand-In-Hand

  • Parents of students using EdChoice voucher gather at the Statehouse.
    Andy Chow

Parents of kids using private school vouchers are calling on lawmakers to reject a plan that would avoid a major influx in schools eligible for the EdChoice program.

Students are eligible for EdChoice vouchers if their public school building appears on the "low-performing" list. That list has 517 school buildings on it now, but it's set to jump to 1,227.

Lawmakers are looking at a proposal to avoid that spike, which is set for February 1.

But Corneita Allen, who has two kids using the vouchers, says school choice and the voucher program go hand-in-hand.

"When you're talking about those families having a voucher to be able to make that choice, that's huge. Because otherwise they wouldn't have the means to make that choice."

The proposal also includes an increase in need-based voucher eligibility so more low-income families could apply.

That would raise the threshold to 250% of the federal poverty level, which is about $50,000 for a family of four.

School groups have advocated against the increase of school buildings eligible for the voucher program, saying that drains more money from local public school districts.

