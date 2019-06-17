Pilot Program Allows Customers To Skip BMV Line

State officials are testing out a new online checking system in one of the places that tends to get the biggest complaints about long waits – the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The “Get In Line, Online” system has been in development since last year.

It allows users to log on to the Ohio BMV site and select the service they want and one of 12 pilot sites they want to visit. They’ll then get a four-hour window to check in and skip ahead toward the front of the line.

BMV registrar Charles Norman said the system will provide new data on wait times – to the state and to customers.

“With the new system, when they go online, they’ll be able to see what are my ten closest agencies and exactly what are the wait times at those agencies," Norman said.

Norman said this could cut down wait times for some of the estimated 16 million transactions the BMV conducts each year. If it’s successful, it could expand to more of the state’s 186 deputy registrar locations.

The sites right now are:

22125 Rockside Rd., Bedford

104 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville

1583 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus

112 Dillmont Drive, Columbus

2970 Hayden Run Plaza, Columbus

4503 Kenny Road, Columbus

4161 West Broad Street, Columbus

5287 Westpointe Plaza, Columbus

8210 County Rd. 140 Suite A, Findlay

3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

4740 Cemetery Road, Hilliard

17 Cherri Park Square, Westerville