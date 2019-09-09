Planned Parenthood Closes Two Cincinnati Area Facilities

By Sep 9, 2019
  • brochures at a Planned Parenthood office
    brochures at a Planned Parenthood office
    Dan Konik

The president and CEO of the group's southwest Ohio region says they're shutting down as a result of the Trump administration’s rule that Title X providers cannot talk about abortion.

Planned Parenthood opted out of the national Title X program after that rule change. The agency has also been battling changes made by the state’s leaders in recent years that the organization says makes it harder and more expensive to provide services.

Kersha Deibel, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, says those factors have led to the decision to close the Western Hills and Springdale locations, which provide low or no cost reproductive health care services to Ohioans.

“Both of our health centers provide vital, preventative health care services – STI testing, cancer screenings, birth control to nearly 6000 people a year," Deibel says.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says it is encouraging news that Ohio women are leaving Planned Parenthood and securing healthcare elsewhere. The state's leading anti-abortion organization also said in a statement: "With other options outnumbering Planned Parenthood 17 to 1, Ohio’s healthcare community stands ready to support all women in the greater Cincinnati area."

Deibel says the two closing locations don’t provide abortions but their patients can still access care at Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio in Cincinnati, where abortions are provided.

