Police Want To Get COVID Vaccines Sooner Rather Than Later

By 27 minutes ago
  • Columbus Police on patrol during recent protest
    Columbus Police on patrol during recent protest
    Jo Ingles

The union that represents Ohio police is urging the state to put officers higher on the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. 

Ohio Fraternal Order of Police president Gary Wolske says officers thought they’d be among the first responders who’d get the vaccine first. Firefighters and EMT’s did but police were not included in that top tier group. Wolske says they should have been. 

“We are in closer contact with citizens in the community that most everybody," Wolske says.

Wolske says officers will get vaccines after teachers and Ohioans 65 and older - in two to four weeks.  

