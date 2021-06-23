Portman Says He Hopes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Can Be Passed Soon

Ohio’s Republican US Senator says he’s optimistic about the nearly one-trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that he’s been working on with President Biden.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says a bipartisan group has come to an agreement on the framework for the infrastructure bill, noting it will provide needed dollars for projects like the Brent Spence bridge in Southwest Ohio and for broadband for Ohio's underserved areas. He says the sticking point right now is how to pay for it. President Biden has proposed tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans but Portman says that’s not a good option.

“We don’t want to do that. So, we are trying to figure out ways to get there. We’re very close but we are not quite there yet," Portman says.

Congressional Democrats have another infrastructure plan on the table but it costs more than twice as much and is not bipartisan.