Possibility Of Former Gov. John Kasich As Biden Cabinet Pick Not Appealing To Many Democrats

By 1 hour ago
  • Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    Jo Ingles

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name has been mentioned as a possible choice for a cabinet pick if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected as president. And while that might be attractive to some, the leader of Ohio's Democratic Party says it's not something many Ohio Democrats support.

Kasich is a Republican who many consider moderate and independent thinking. He ran against Trump in 2016 but lost in the primary. Since then, Kasich has been outspoken against Trump. Kasich is supporting Biden this fall and spoke for Biden at the Democratic National Convention this year.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says he’s hearing the talk about Kasich possibly having a key role in a Biden administration.

“I think a lot of Ohio Democrats would not be excited about that. I’ve heard from a lot of them already. You know people remember a lot of the things he did as governor," Pepper says.

As governor, Kasich expanded Medicaid, which Democrats liked. But he passed an anti-union law that was repealed by voters and signed nearly two dozen measures that restricted abortion.

Pepper says he thinks Biden wants some Republicans on his team but says the list of possible Republican cabinet members is long. 

