Preparing For First-Ever St. Pat's Primary Revealed Some Problems

By 6 minutes ago
  • Two polling places in downtown Cleveland near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections were not moved for the March 17 primary, but 11 in the suburbs were.
    Two polling places in downtown Cleveland near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections were not moved for the March 17 primary, but 11 in the suburbs were.
    Karen Kasler

With Super Tuesday voting over, the focus will shift to the six states that will vote March 10, followed by Ohio and the three states that hold primaries on March 17. It’s the first time Ohio has voted on St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s created a few problems.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections director Tony Perlatti said voters at two downtown Cleveland polling places were notified that they could encounter traffic from the St. Patrick's Day parade on election day. Cleveland is the only major city in Ohio that holds the parade on the holiday regardless of when it falls during the week.

Then he asked polling places throughout the county if they had holiday events scheduled.

“And I'm glad we did that because there's conflicts out in the suburbs," Perlatti said. "I have 11 polling locations that I do have to move. That's 29 precincts. We're talking about 26,000 voters.”

Those voters were then notified.

The Lucas County Board of Elections in Toledo also reports having to move two polling places because of St. Patrick’s Day conflicts.  But no holiday-related moves were reported in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit or Mahoning Counties.

Tom McCabe at the Mahoning County Board of Elections in Youngstown said their parade is on the weekend, as it is in many cities, so there were no potential parade conflicts. But St. Patrick’s Church agreed to move a lunch scheduled for that day to the weekend as well so there could be voting there. But he noted one other problem.

"We have a pretty big Irish celebration here. St. Patrick's Day is a big day in Mahoning County, a big Irish population," McCabe said. "And so we've had some poll workers that chose not to work because of St. Patrick's Day."

But McCabe said he’s confident they’ll return for this fall.

Last year Republican lawmakers set the primary for after March 15 to award all the state’s GOP presidential delegates to the party’s winner – the only candidate in that contest now is Donald Trump.

Tags: 
2020 presidential primary
2020 election

Related Content

Secretary Of State: No One Should Share Fake Election Info, Not Even Trump

By Feb 7, 2020
Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks at an event outlining election security efforts his office has ordered.
Karen Kasler

The state’s chief elections officer is criticizing President Trump and other key figures for sharing rumors and false information related to voting, recently about the Iowa caucuses but going all the way back to the 2016 election. This comes as Ohioans prepare to start early voting in two weeks for the presidential primary in March.

Can What Happened In Iowa Happen In Ohio?

By Feb 4, 2020
Statehouse News Bureau

The Iowa Democratic Caucus failed to produce results on Monday night due to what state party officials cited as "inconsistencies with the reports." As Ohio prepares for its primary in March, the state's top elections official ensures that Ohio's system is set up to avoid this type of problem.  

Ohio Democratic Party Leader Explains Why Ohio Is Not Included In Some National Campaign Efforts

By Jan 31, 2020
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper
Statehouse News Bureau

Some of the Democratic party’s top fundraisers, including union groups and some of President Obama’s top campaign supporters, are organizing a massive campaign in six battleground states this year. Ohio is not one of them. Does this mean the Buckeye State is no longer thought of by national Democrats as a swing state? 

Some Presidential Candidates Didn't Make It On The Ohio Ballot

By Jan 7, 2020
Dan Konik

Two of the Democrats running for president have not been successful in their attempts to have their names certified to be listed on the March 17 Ohio primary ballot. One of the two has been certified to be a write-in candidate though. 

LaRose Says St. Patrick's Day Primary Might Require Local Adaptations

By Jul 29, 2019
Erik Drost/Flickr

Ohio's top elections official wants county election leaders to be proactive in planning for the 2020 Presidential Primary, especially since it'll take place on March 17, St. Patrick's Day. Which means voters may see some changes.