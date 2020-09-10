President Trump Reportedly Canceled Previously Scheduled Campaign Ads For Ohio This Week

A group that monitors advertising buys says President Trump’s campaign has canceled previously scheduled ads set to air this week in Ohio.  

Medium Buying reported Trump pulled ads in Ohio and some other states this week.

When asked to confirm this, Trump Campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Samantha Zager issued a statement saying Ohioans know the president has delivered for them. She goes on to say the campaign will continue to spread that message and talk directly with voters about why they shouldn’t vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Early voting in Ohio starts on October 6th. Medium Buying reports Biden is on the airwaves this week in some parts of Ohio but not statewide. 

