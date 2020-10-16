Printer And Distributor Blames Higher Than Expected Demand For Delayed Mail-In Ballots

By 6 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

A direct mail company that’s been hired to print and distribute absentee ballots to Ohioans who requested them has not been able to get them to voters as fast as was promised.

Midwest Direct was hired by 20 Ohio counties to print and distribute ballots, but tens of thousands have not yet been sent out.

A written statement by the company’s CEO, Richard T. Gebbie, said Midwest Direct did not anticipate the demand for mail in ballots but has brought in extra equipment and staff and adds they are working 16-hour days to meet the backlog. And the statement says the company is working with Ohio’s Secretary of State to process the ballots quickly. 

The New York Times notes Midwest Direct’s owners support President Trump, but there’s no evidence the company did anything wrong.

Tags: 
Midwest Direct
Delayed ballots
Ohio
Election 2020

Related Content

Residential Real Estate Market In Ohio Robust Despite Pandemic

By Jul 6, 2020
Robert Kneschke, Shutterstock.com

The COVID19 pandemic has hurt a lot of businesses but not the residential real estate market in Ohio. And there are a couple of factors that are at play here.

Controversial Bill On Sex Education Being Considered By Ohio Senate

By Dec 2, 2019
Shutterstock.com

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the state's education department to set health and sex education standards for K-12 schools.  But it is meeting opposition from conservative groups. 

Bill Would Give Cities Right To Make Their Own Gun Laws Again

By Sep 20, 2019
Sen. Cecil Thomas testified for other gun reforms
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state level, and when cities challenged it, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the law. Now, there’s a move afoot to change it.

A Call For Ohioans To Vote On The "Heartbeat Bill"

By Feb 14, 2019
Dale Butland, Democratic strategist
Dan Konik

Lawmakers are, once again, debating the contentious so called “Heartbeat Bill,” which would ban abortions at about six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The bill was vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich, but now Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it. But one political strategist is floating another idea.

Ohio Law Says You Cannot Wear Political Clothing To The Polls But.....

By Oct 9, 2020
From Trump campaign rally in 2016
Jo Ingles

Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on wearing political gear might not be turned away. 