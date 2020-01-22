Proposed Constitutional Amendment Seeks To Expand, Solidify Voter Rights

By 2 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

A group known as Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections has filed a petition with the Ohio Attorney General's Office to propose a voting-related constitutional amendment for this November's ballot.

The ACLU of Ohio is among the groups leading the charge for the constitutional amendment.

“The ACLU, in 2020, will do what we have done for more than a hundred years: work to protect civil liberties and expand civil rights, especially the right to vote, nationwide and in Ohio," said J. Bennett Guess, ACLU of Ohio executive director, in a written statement.

The proposed constitutional amendment would:

  • Ensure timely ballots for military/overseas citizens
  • Automatically Register Citizens to vote at BMV (w/opt-out option)
  • Allow Citizens to register & vote at polling location
  • Guarantee 28 days of early voting

"It's time to remove unnecessary barriers to the ballot and make sure that our elections are secure and fair, ensuring all eligible voters are heard and our democracy is strengthened," Guess said.

A ballot issue with similar provisions was approved by voters in Michigan in 2018, with the backing of the ACLU of Michigan. That measure passed with a two-thirds majority.

To put the proposal on the November ballot, the coalition must collect 442,958 valid signatures by July.

Tags: 
Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections
Ballot Initiative - Voter Rights

Related Content

Proposal Seeks To Push Groups, Citizen Activists Away From Constitutional Amendments

By Dec 4, 2018
Ohio's 1802 and 1851 constitutions are now on display at the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

A hearing is set Thursday morning on a proposal designed to make it harder for citizens and groups to put constitutional amendments on the Ohio ballot. The plan would have to be approved by voters if lawmakers okay it, and the leaders of the Ohio House have very different ideas about it.

Ohio Lawmakers Delay Vote On Constitutional Amendment Changes

By Dec 6, 2018
Karen Kasler

A proposal to make it more difficult for citizens and groups to put amendments to the Ohio Constitution before voters may be running out of time. It didn’t get a vote in a House committee today. State lawmakers had wanted to make changes in the process because of recent big-money ballot issues that failed overwhelmingly.

Budget Creates St. Patrick's Day Primary Over Democrats' Objections

By Jul 17, 2019
A crowd watches a float in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland in 2010.
shutterstock.com

The two year operating budget will move next year’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day. Republicans had to move it to after March 15 so they could award all delegates to a single candidate.