Providers Can Begin Taking Vaccines To Organizations, Businesses

  • Nurse gives shot during Franklin County vaccine clinic
Ohio is seeing what leaders are calling a "significant" increase in COVID-19 cases and to counter the spike, the state is searching for more options on where to go to get vaccinated.

The state's COVID-19 case ratio per capita shot up in the last two weeks after months of decline.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the goal is to outpace the spread with vaccinations.

Now providers can work with organizations and businesses to take the shots directly to them.

"It's really about taking the vaccinations to people, and making it more convenient," says DeWine.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, says the driving force behind the spike is the coronavirus variant which he says is more contagious.

On Thursday, DeWine announced the new two-week average for cases per 100,000 people is now at 183. That reflects a steady rise, from last week when the number was 167 cases per 100,000 people and the week before when it was 146 cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say they're encouraged by the drop in hospitalization rates among people in their 70's and 80's, noting it's a sign the vaccine is working.

