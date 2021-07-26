Public Colleges Have New Principles To Prevent Hazing On Campuses

By 34 minutes ago
  • Cory and Shari Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz, a former BGSU student who died as a result of hazing, July 26, 2021
    Cory and Shari Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz, a former BGSU student who died as a result of hazing, July 26, 2021
    Jo Ingles

Ohio has a new law that stiffens penalties for people convicted of hazing at the state’s college campuses. Now, the public colleges themselves are taking actions to prevent hazing. 

The Inter-University Council, which represents Ohio’s public universities, has what it says is a zero-tolerance approach to hazing. It includes, among other things, automatic dismissal of students who are guilty of hazing.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers talks about anti-hazing principles at Ohio Statehouse, July 26, 2021
Credit Jo Ingles

Rodney Rogers, president of Bowling Green State University, says this is "a logical next step" after Ohio lawmakers passed a new law to crack down on hazing that Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law earlier this month. "We will help eradicate hazing," Rogers says. "That is our goal."

Cory Foltz, the father of Stone Foltz, who died following a hazing incident at BGSU earlier this year, urges college presidents to enforce the plan. 

“We are counting on you to never leave any one of your students behind so no other family will ever endure the pain of losing a loved one like we did. Please, no more deaths from hazing," Cory Foltz says.

The university anti-hazing principles also include going after student groups that encourage hazing and educating students, parents and alumni about the dangers associated with it. 

Tags: 
hazing
Cory Foltz
Stone Foltz
Rodney Rogers
Bowling Green State University

Related Content

Ohio's New Anti-Hazing Law Strengthens Penalties For Coercion To Consume Drugs, Alcohol

By Jul 6, 2021
Andy Chow

Universities in Ohio are preparing for a new law that cracks down on hazing by student organizations, such as fraternities and sororities, by making specific violations a felony.

State And Federal Bills Would Crack Down On Hazing At College Campuses

By Mar 25, 2021
Aftermath of a party
Tilted Hat Productions, Shutterstock.com

The death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died this month after an alleged fraternity hazing incident, has renewed calls for change at the state and federal level. 

Former US Attorney Speaks Out On Ohio Corruption Cases, BSGU Hazing Probe

By Mar 22, 2021
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers points at a chart at the press conference announcing the arrest of then-Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and others in a $60 million bribery case.
Dan Konik

The chief prosecutor in the cases involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and suspended Democratic Cincinnati City Councilmember PG Sittenfeld is speaking out about the work he did, after stepping down at the request of President Biden last month.