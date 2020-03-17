Public Health Order Closes Voting Locations, Delays Ohio Primary

By 14 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

After a series of events whipsawing back and forth last night, Gov. Mike DeWine's administration issued a public health order to close all polling locations for Ohio's primary today. The plan is to allow in-person voting on June 2.

After some confusion over the defeat of a courtroom attempt to delay the primary, DeWine issued an order saying in-person voting is a public health risk as people try to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, the plan is to extend the absentee voting window for a few more months and set in-person voting for June 2.

Jen Miller, director of the League of Women Voters for Ohio, called it a necessary step.

"We should not be in a place where people have to choose between their health and safety and expressing their opinions for democracy," says Miller.

Critics have hinted at possible legal action, claiming DeWine's administration is overstepping its authority.

A statement from DeWine says Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to extend voting options through the court process.

During a press conference with DeWine, LaRose said, "There is only one thing more important in my mind more important than a free and fair election. And that is the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans. The health and safety of our fellow Ohioans is not negotiable."

Tags: 
Coronavirus
2020 presidential primary

Related Content

DeWine, LaRose Call For Delaying Ohio Primary

By 6 hours ago
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for Ohio's primary to be postponed for a few months to help voters avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

Gyms, Movie Theaters And Other Entertainment Venues Are Shut Down To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

By 7 hours ago
Delaware County club that will shut down due to order
Jo Ingles

Health clubs and entertainment facilities have been ordered to shut down at the close of business Monday because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. 

Ohio Bars Closed, Restaurants Are Carryout Only; DeWine Hints Daycares Are Next

By Mar 16, 2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton speaks at a news conference, as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Gov. Mike DeWIne and First Lady Fran Dewine and Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield look on. A sign language interpreter is present at these events.
Karen Kasler

All bars in Ohio are closed, and all restaurants that are open are carryout only because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. And Gov. Mike DeWine said another key shutdown order will be coming soon.