The latest Quinnipiac poll shows the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a virtual dead heat – with Biden leading Trump 48% to 47%.

Biden is winning in the key demographic of voters over 65, women and wins Black voters overwhelmingly, while Trump has the edge among men and white voters.

Among the likely voters surveyed, Trump leads by seven points on the economy, and is up slightly on handling the military. The candidates are tied on who can be trusted to keep families safe. And Biden leads on coronavirus response and by 12 points on handling racial inequality.

Both candidates win huge support from their parties, but Biden is winning with women, people over 65, those with college degrees, and overwhelmingly with black voters. Trump leads among men, those under 34 and those between 50-65 and has a slight edge with white voters.

Both candidates have mixed favorability ratings – almost as many people like them as don’t, though Trump’s unfavorable rating of 51% is slightly higher than Biden’s 49%. And 97% – nearly everyone surveyed in this poll – said their mind is made up.

By comparison, a Quinnipiac poll released October 3, 2016, dad Donald Trump up by 5 points over Hillary Clinton in poll released Oct 3, 2016, with a margin of error of +/-3.5 points. Trump ended up winning by 8.