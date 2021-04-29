Rally To Support Police Featuring Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

By 20 hours ago
  • Columbus Police, June 2020
    Columbus Police, June 2020
    Jo Ingles

Hundreds are expected to attend a “Back the Blue” rally at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday morning, sponsored by a controversial gun rights group.

Ohio Gun Owners Executive Director Chris Dorr says a special honor will be given to Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant last week. Bodycam footage appeared to show her lunging at another female with a knife just before Reardon fired the shots. Dorr says the event will support police officers statewide. 

“We want to let them know that the good, law-abiding people in the state of Ohio have their backs and fully support them," Dorr says.

US Senate candidate Josh Mandel will be there along with US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a controversial pro-Trump Congressmember from Georgia who has publicly touted conspiracy theories. 

