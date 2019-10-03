Read This If You Want To Vote In Ohio This November!

By 6 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

If you want to vote in this November's election, you need to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Here's how to do that.

What you need to do to make sure you can vote in November

  1. Make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Get online. Go to: ohiovote.gov. Go to “check my voter registration.” Follow the prompts.
  1. If your name shows up as a registered voter, you are good. Just show up at the polls On November 5th. Or you can vote early by mail or in person at an early voting center.
  1. If your name doesn’t show up as a registered voter on the Secretary of State’s website, you need to register again.

*Just click on “Register to Vote” and follow the instructions.

*Do it quickly! Voter registration for this November’s election is October 7.

*You can drop your registration off at your local Board of Elections or the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the business day on Monday, Oct 7. Or you can mail your registration in as long as it is postmarked on or before Oct 7.

Why should I check my voter registration?

Last month, a total of 194,207 voter registrations were removed from the rolls.  This number has been updated to include all counties, even those areas where September elections delayed the election reset. Most of these registrations were thought to have belonged to people who died or moved out of state. But some voters who are thought to be inactive (not voted in the last six elections) were removed too. Those elections include primaries. So, if you haven’t voted for a while, you might find your registration was removed for being inactive.

Tags: 
Voter registration
removing voters

Related Content

Some Want Changes To Proposed Voter Registration Bill

By Aug 23, 2019
Dan Konik

A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update their registrations when they deal with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Wants Automatic Voter Registration

By Apr 24, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.

Voter Registrations In Ohio Are Up 2% Over 2016 Presidential Election

By Oct 5, 2018
Karen Kasler

Voter registrations are up in Ohio since November 2016. And that pleases a non-partisan group that encourages increased voter participation. 

Group Registers Ohioans Who Are In Jail And Those Who Don't Vote Frequently

By Oct 9, 2018
Dan Konik

Groups that are registering voters to cast ballots in November are scurrying throughout Ohio on this final day to register for the 2018 election. One of those groups has been reaching out to possible voters in unusual ways.

The Argument For and Against Automatic Voter Registration In Ohio

By Feb 9, 2017
Andy Chow

A Democratic lawmaker is pushing to overhaul the voter registration system in Ohio by making it a system where people can choose to opt out of registering to vote rather than opting in. 

Ohio Democratic Party Sues Over Impending Removal Of Voters From Rolls

By Aug 30, 2019
Ohio voters
Dan Konik

Before the ink is barely dry on a new settlement between the ACLU of Ohio and the Secretary of State's office, Ohio's Democratic Party is filing its own lawsuit over the process of removing voters from the rolls. 

New Settlement Allows Inactive Voters In Ohio To Vote

By Aug 29, 2019
Voters outside Franklin County Voting Center
Jo Ingles

Under this agreement between the ACLU of Ohio and Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office, those voters who have recently been removed from the rolls will be able to vote after all.

Federal Court Rules Ohio Can Continue To Remove Voters From Rolls

By Jun 30, 2016
June 2016
Andy Chow

A federal court has ruled Secretary of State Jon Husted can continue to remove voters from Ohio’s voter rolls.