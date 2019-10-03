Read This If You Want To Vote In Ohio This November!

If you want to vote in this November's election, you need to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Here's how to do that.

What you need to do to make sure you can vote in November

Make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Get online. Go to: ohiovote.gov. Go to “check my voter registration.” Follow the prompts.

If your name shows up as a registered voter, you are good. Just show up at the polls On November 5th. Or you can vote early by mail or in person at an early voting center.

If your name doesn’t show up as a registered voter on the Secretary of State’s website, you need to register again.

*Just click on “Register to Vote” and follow the instructions.

*Do it quickly! Voter registration for this November’s election is October 7.

*You can drop your registration off at your local Board of Elections or the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the business day on Monday, Oct 7. Or you can mail your registration in as long as it is postmarked on or before Oct 7.

Why should I check my voter registration?

Last month, a total of 194,207 voter registrations were removed from the rolls. This number has been updated to include all counties, even those areas where September elections delayed the election reset. Most of these registrations were thought to have belonged to people who died or moved out of state. But some voters who are thought to be inactive (not voted in the last six elections) were removed too. Those elections include primaries. So, if you haven’t voted for a while, you might find your registration was removed for being inactive.