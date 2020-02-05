Report Identifies Possible Changes In State's Foster Care System

The advisory council that’s been looking into how to improve Ohio’s overloaded child welfare system has made some preliminary recommendations the state can take now to ease problems. And more are likely to come in the future.

The Children's Services Transformation Advisory Council, established by Gov. Mike DeWine, has been holding hearings throughout the state. The 25 member panel is made up of child welfare advocates, foster parents, kinship caregivers, adoptive parents and even some former foster youth. It has issued a preliminary report that includes stepping up foster and adoptive parent recruitment efforts. Gov Mike DeWine says it also recommends providing more support, training and even pay for caseworkers.

“These caseworkers have a huge caseload. The ratio is just very, very difficult or impossible for that caseworker to do what they need to do. We also have a high burnout rate which is very understandable based on the work that they are doing," DeWine says.

The preliminary suggestions also include early intervention with young kids in the foster care system, cutting red tape between organizations, and training and legal help for family members who want to adopt at-risk kids. It also calls for a formalized system to review any foster care deaths. 

DeWine says it's important to remember foster children are in diffierent situations. Some children in the child welfare system live with relatives while others live with foster parents. He says it's important to make sure the state addresses each child's situation appropriately.

“I think we have to look at each individual case and the most important thing is always the best interest of the child.”

The panel will get more feedback in the coming months. It is expected to issue its final recommendations this summer.

Related Content

Proposed Plan Reduces Interest Rates For Loans Used For Adoptions

By Nov 7, 2019
Dan Konik

In Ohio, as many as 19,000 children are projected to be in the foster care system by this time next year. State leaders are offering a plan that could address the crisis by alleviating some of the financial stress that comes with adoption through reduced interest rates.

Gov. DeWine Wants An Overhaul Of Ohio's Foster Care System

By Nov 5, 2019
Gov. DeWine signs executive order on foster care
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that establishes an advisory council that will come up with suggestions for how to make it work better for foster families. 

Ohio House Doubles Money For Foster Care In Its Proposed Budget

By May 2, 2019
Dan Konik

The Ohio House version of the new two-year state budget has proposed doubling the $30 million Gov. Mike DeWine asked for to take care of foster children in Ohio. 

DeWine Unveils Agenda He'd Follow On Children, But Democrats Say He Can't Be Trusted On It

By Jun 28, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican candidate for governor has released what he says is a plan to invest in Ohio’s kids, families and future. But Democrats are saying his record shows he can’t be trusted on this.

Opioid Crisis Exploding Numbers And Costs Of Foster Care In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children services’ agencies are saying their system is straining under the pressure of the deadly crisis.