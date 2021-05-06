Sales Taxes Up, Overall Ohio Revenues Are Down - But That Could Flip Next Month

By 14 seconds ago
  • Karen Kasler

Ohio’s sales tax revenues were up for the last month, but income tax collections were way down.

The state’s Office of Budget and Management says overall, revenues were nearly 13% off forecasts.

Sales taxes were up by nearly 23% - and with car sales going briskly, auto sales taxes were up by 23.5%.

But with the state’s tax deadline pushed off till May 17, income tax collections were down 39%. But OBM says it expects that to be reversed next month.

Going back to the beginning of the budget year last July - which includes some of the worst months of the pandemic but also lots of federal relief dollars - state revenues are up just over 2%.

It's a dramatic change from the report from one year ago. In April 2020, OBM reported tax receipts were down $866.5 million, or more than 35% off forecasts.

And not long after the budget was introduced, OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks indicated that the state's $2.7 billion rainy day fund may not need to be tapped after all, though Gov. Mike DeWine had said at one point in 2020 that it was a possibility.

Tags: 
state revenues
state taxes
Kimberly Murnieks
Office of Budget and Management
rainy day fund

Related Content

State Lawmakers Get Dueling Forecasts On Future State Revenue

By Feb 4, 2021
Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks testified before the House Finance Commitee on February 4, 2021.
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are getting two different forecasts on how much tax revenue will come in over the next two year budget cycle from their experts and from the state budget director, who presented Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed spending plan to them today.

Tax Procrastinators Have Another Reason To Rejoice

By Mar 24, 2021
tax form
Jo Ingles

Ohioans will have more time to get their state taxes done this year. The deadline for filing and paying those has been delayed.

$2.4 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funds Helps Ohio Avoid Big Budget Hole

By Feb 2, 2021
Dan Konik

The increase in Ohio Medicaid caseloads could have blown a hole in the new two-year state budget. But the spending plan includes a huge infusion of federal cash for the state’s largest part of the budget, the health insurance program for the poor.

Budget Director Says Effects Of Pandemic On Ohio's Economy Could Last Years

By Aug 12, 2020
Karen Kasler

The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic effects of the pandemic to last for far longer than the pandemic does – perhaps years.