Scandal At Ohio Statehouse Prompts Renewed Calls For Reforms When It Comes To Dark Money

By 50 minutes ago
    Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio
The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark money. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles says this scandal is renewing calls for reform from watchdog groups.

Common Cause Ohio’s Catherine Turcer says lawmakers could have passed a bill in 2010 that would have shined light on who was giving money to campaigns but they didn’t.

“A lot of this could have been stopped if we just had good campaign finance disclosure. And there is no reason we should have to put up with dark money," Turcer says.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the corruption case involving Speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges and three others. And prosecutors say more people might be charged in the future, including some associated with the dark money group that was allegedly used to funnel bribes.

