Schools Close Due To Side-Effects From Second COVID Vaccine And Shortage Of Substitute Teachers

By 22 minutes ago
  • Indian Springs Elementary, Olentangy Schools
    Indian Springs Elementary, Olentangy Schools
    Jo Ingles

Nearly all Ohio schools are returning to in-person or hybrid learning after pledging to do so to get vaccines for employees. Now at least one Central Ohio district has closed several of its buildings today because there were not enough substitute teachers to fill in for teachers experiencing symptoms from recent COVID vaccines. 

The Olentangy Local School district had to close two of its high schools, one middle school and six elementary buildings due to a substitute teacher shortage. Many of the school district’s staff who received their second COVID vaccine over the weekend are suffering with side effects. A spokeswoman for Olentangy says the district had substitutes ready to come in but didn't have enough to cover the shortage.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says this is part of a statewide problem.

“We’ve had a shortage of substitute teachers in Ohio since before COVID and I think the pandemic has made that situation more acute," DiMauro says.

Earlier this year, the Columbus City Schools raised substitute teacher pay after it faced a shortage. 

Tags: 
substitute teachers
Coronavirus
Coronavirus - education
COVID vaccines
Olentangy Local Schools
Ohio Education Association
Scott DiMauro

Related Content

Ohio Logs First COVID Death; DeWine Says He's Prioritizing Safety Over Economy

By Mar 20, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio has seen its first confirmed death caused by COVID-19. Now Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering senior centers to close as he evaluates the potential shutdown of other businesses.

DeWine Plans Third Primetime Address On Pandemic, But Likely Won't Scrap Mask Mandate

By Mar 4, 2021

Gov. Mike DeWine’s usual Thursday COVID press conference is now a statewide address at 5:30pm. COVID hospitalizations are trending down, but while it’s unknown what DeWine might say, it seems unlike that he’ll announce Ohio will follow other states’ lead on mask mandates.

Why New COVID Death Total Is So High

By Mar 5, 2021
Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud
Jo Ingles

There’s a jump in the state’s latest numbers of people who have died from COVID-19. But there’s a reason for that. 