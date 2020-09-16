Secretary Of State Responds To Court About Why He Won't Comply With Its Order

The Franklin County Court that yesterday ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose could and should allow installation of more ballot drop boxes throughout Ohio has taken another action. That same court is asking LaRose to explain comments made by his office that indicate he’ll keep in place a directive that prohibits additional drop boxes.

The court wants to know why, as the the order states, LaRose “will not honor prior statements that he would abide by this court’s ruling.” Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, the plaintiff in the case, says boards of election are in a tough spot as it stands now.

“They have a Secretary of state that they are supposed to listen to telling them to follow a policy that has now been declared illegal so that just cannot stand," Pepper says.

LaRose has complied with the court’s request showing cause for not adding drop boxes. He says doing so would cause confusion close to the election. He adds other court action is pending so litigation wouldn’t be over if he complied now.