Security Remains High At Ohio Statehouse On Inauguration Day

On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They included a stepped-up increase of law enforcement and limited access to the building.

Gov. Mike DeWine said there were “credible threats” of violence directed at Ohio, which led him to authorize 580 National Guard personnel for Ohio security needs and a thousand to go to Washington.

And he said "we’re not through this yet."

“We don't know what's going to happen. We hope nothing happens. We hope it's as peaceful as it was on Sunday in our capital. But this is always the question. And what we do know is when you have enough forces there, the likelihood of violence goes down," DeWine said.

State offices in downtown Columbus are closed till Thursday.

DeWine said he’ll be watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which he hopes will help bring the country together.

DeWine opposed the challenge to Biden's Electoral College win, which was supported by five of Ohio's 12 Republican members of Congress: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana, Steve Chabot (R-Cincinnati), Warren Davidson (R-Troy), Bob Gibbs (R-Lakeville) and Bill Johnson (R-Marietta).