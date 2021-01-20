Security Remains High At Ohio Statehouse On Inauguration Day

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio National Guard personnel were at the Ohio Statehouse starting this weekend and continuing through Wednesday.
    Ohio Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio National Guard personnel were at the Ohio Statehouse starting this weekend and continuing through Wednesday.
    Karen Kasler

On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They included a stepped-up increase of law enforcement and limited access to the building.

Gov. Mike DeWine said there were “credible threats” of violence directed at Ohio, which led him to authorize 580 National Guard personnel for Ohio security needs and a thousand to go to Washington.

And he said "we’re not through this yet."

“We don't know what's going to happen. We hope nothing happens. We hope it's as peaceful as it was on Sunday in our capital. But this is always the question. And what we do know is when you have enough forces there, the likelihood of violence goes down," DeWine said.

State offices in downtown Columbus are closed till Thursday.

DeWine said he’ll be watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which he hopes will help bring the country together.

DeWine opposed the challenge to Biden's Electoral College win, which was supported by five of Ohio's 12 Republican members of Congress: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana, Steve Chabot (R-Cincinnati), Warren Davidson (R-Troy), Bob Gibbs (R-Lakeville) and Bill Johnson (R-Marietta).

Tags: 
protests
Ohio National Guard
2020 election

Related Content

Husted Says Ohio Agencies Improving Cyber Security

By 7 hours ago
Ohio National Guard cyber security
Dan Konik

National reports suggest federal and state government agencies could be facing elevated threats of cyber attacks following the violent, pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says the state is taking those threats seriously.

State Senator's Resolution Condemns Violence At Washington D.C. Insurrection

By 10 hours ago
Memorial in Washington D.C. remembers Capitol Police Officer Brian Sickwick
Phil Pasquini, Shutterstock.com

A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan 6th insurrection in Washington DC. But that's not all it does. 

Coalition Of 4000 Ohio Church Congregations Calls For Peaceful Protests

By Jan 18, 2021
Flags outside First Congregational UCC (Ohio Council of Churches member) remembering those who have died from COVID
Jo Ingles

More protests could happen this week in Ohio or at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The Ohio Council of Churches is condemning threats of possible violence at them.

"Armed March" On Ohio Statehouse Features Conspiracy Theories And Guns, But Stays Peaceful

By Jan 17, 2021
Henry Locke (right, in red mask holding bullhorn) and other members of the Ohio Boogaloo spoke to reporters and those assembled for the event.
Karen Kasler

The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.