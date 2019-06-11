Senate Budget Keeps Tax Credits While Cutting Income Taxes

By 3 minutes ago
  • Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, discusses changes to the budget bill.
    Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, discusses changes to the budget bill.
    Andy Chow

Ohio Senate Republicans made sweeping changes to the House version of the state budget, including larger tax cuts and restored tax breaks.

The Senate budget revives the small business income tax deduction on the first $250,000 earned. The House lowered that to the first $100,000.

It also brings back the film tax credit and diverts $125 million from school wraparound services to school choice vouchers.

When rolling out his budget plan, Gov. Mike DeWine said it was time for Ohio to invest in the state and not to create more tax cuts.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says he agrees with investing in the state but added that, "frankly the state is doing very well fiscally and we have the opportunity to do both. We’ve made significant investments across the board in this budget bill.”

The Senate's plan would cut income taxes across the board by 8% over the course of two years.

The substitute bill also put $172 million into DeWine's clean Lake Erie initiative known as H2Ohio and increases funding for multi-system youth in order to avoid child custody relinquishment.

Obhof says they plan to address academic distress commissions and high school graduation standards in future amendments.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

Budget Director Revising Forecasts - Predicting Larger State Surplus

By 23 hours ago
Office of Budget and Management director Kimberly Murnieks gestures during the news conference rolling out the FY 20-21 budget in March. Standing alongside are Gov. Mike DeWine (left) and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
Karen Kasler

Total state tax collections were up 20 percent over estimates for April and 3.1 percent for May. That’s leading the state budget director to revise her projections for a budget surplus for the close of the fiscal year at the end of this month.

DeWine Urges Lawmakers To Restore Small Business Tax Deduction To $250,000

By Jun 5, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants lawmakers to erase a change made to a small business tax deduction. It allows many sole proprietorships, partnerships and other small operations to take the first quarter million dollars of their income tax free.  DeWine spoke about it before the National Federation of Independent Business Ohio.

Parents To Ohio Lawmakers: Help Prevent Child Custody Relinquishment

By May 28, 2019
Senate Finance Committee holds hearings on state operating budget bill.
Sam Aberle

Parents who have surrendered custody of their children to youth services are telling Senators about their heart-wrenching decisions. Because of limited resources and lack of insurance coverage, these families can no longer afford treatment for a range of mental health and developmental issues. 