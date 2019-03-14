Senate Expected To Reduce Gas Tax Increase Below House Proposal

  • Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cents gas tax increase was dropped to 10.7 cents by the House. Now the transportation budget is in the Senate, where it’s likely to get changed again.

DeWine has said his gas tax hike is the bare minimum needed to maintain and repair Ohio’s roads and bridges.

Republican consultant Mike Gonidakis has been watching the Senate hearings, and knows President Larry Obhof has said the Senate’s gas tax increase will be lower than the House’s.

“I predict it’s going to be between 5 and 7 cents from the Senate.”

The House also phased in the increase over two years and eliminated the ability for the tax to go up with inflation.

But Keary McCarthy with the Ohio Mayors Alliance said if the gas tax increase isn’t big enough, and can’t increase over time, “we’re going to be right back here, sooner rather than later, having this exact same conversation all over again.”

The Senate’s version of the transportation budget is expected to be introduced on Monday. It has to be signed by the end of the month.

