Senate Finance Chair: Suicide Prevention Money Still In Budget

By 14 minutes ago
  • Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talk to reporters after the budget passed unanimously in the Senate.
    Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talk to reporters after the budget passed unanimously in the Senate.
    Karen Kasler

The Senate budget passed unanimously this week does not include $36 million that mental health and suicide prevention advocates were hoping would be restored.  That money would been split between treatment and prevention for kids and anti-stigma multi-media campaigns.

Republican Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan said Senators believe in the cause that Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget funded with that money, but instead put it into existing programs on prevention and mental health and into help for multi-system youth.

“I presume the Governor is going to want at least a portion of that $36 million back. But I think when he sees where we spent it, hopefully that will give him pause to say, well, that’s a worthwhile endeavor as well.”

Dolan says Gov. Mike DeWine’s $550 million for counseling, mental health and other wraparound services in low-income schools will help too. But Dolan says there are concerned about how that half a billion dollars will be administered, so the Senate diverted $125 million the House added to that into vouchers and aid to fast-growing districts.

Tags: 
suicide prevention
mental health
mental illness
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

Senate Passes Budget Unanimously For The First Time Since 2007

By Jun 20, 2019
The Ohio Senate, with President Larry Obhof speaking for the budget on the floor. A few minutes later the Senate unanimously voted in favor of that budget.
Karen Kasler

For the first time in 12 years, a two-year state operating budget has passed the full Ohio Senate without a single “no” vote. That sends the $69 billion spending plan to a conference committee to work out conflicts with the House version of the spending plan.

Groups Urge Senators To Restore Funding For Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

By Jun 14, 2019
Wesley Walker speaks about his experience with mental illness at a press conference featuring advocates for mental health and suicide prevention organizations.
Karen Kasler

Advocates are calling on Senators to restore $36 million in funding for mental health and suicide prevention before they pass the budget. That's money that was in the House budget but is not in the Senate version.

Group Gives DeWine Report On Mental Illness, Drug Addiction Needs

By Mar 14, 2019
Former Gov. Ted Strickland (D) shakes hands with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware watches. Strickland and Ware are both members of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed to study the needs in those areas has delivered to him a report, just hours before that budget comes out.

YSU President - And Former OSU Football Coach - Among Officials Touting Suicide Prevention

By Nov 9, 2017
Former Ohio State University football coach
Jo Ingles

Ohio State's former football coach Jim Tressel is among those who are talking about suicide and what the state is doing to prevent it. 

Ending Stigma Of Suicide Is Key To Prevention Initiative

By Apr 14, 2016
Andy Chow

The state is rolling out a ramped-up suicide prevention initiative, which takes on the issue from several angles from raising awareness to training. 