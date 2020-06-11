Senate President Talks About Issues He Thinks Black Ohioans Will Address In Upcoming Meetings

By 47 minutes ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)
    Jo Ingles

As state lawmakers are asked to consider a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Ohio Senate leaders plan to hold meetings throughout the state to listen to the concerns of black Ohioans. Here's some of the issues Senate President Larry Obhof thinks might come up in those meetings.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says he knows the legislature needs to do more to prevent infant mortality and he adds he has been working on that with African American leaders. But he thinks there’s more that might come out of these upcoming meetings.

“Anything we can do to alleviate economic disparities throughout the state, creating more economic opportunities for minorities in the job market," Obhof says.

More than 200 witnesses provided written or in-person testimony on short notice recently for a pending resolution that defines racism as a public health crisis. Some cities and counties have adopted similar policies but the legislation has an uphill climb in the state legislature.

Larry Obhof
racial tensions

