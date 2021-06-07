Senate Proposal To Change Medicaid Procurement Process Draws Criticism

By 59 minutes ago
  • Coalition of health and human services groups oppose provisions of Senate budget proposal.
    Coalition of health and human services groups oppose provisions of Senate budget proposal.
    Andy Chow

The state has selected six managed care organizations to carry out Medicaid services, amounting to a $20 billion contract, but a provision in the Senate's budget proposal would stop that procurement process and require the state to consider other measures.

The Senate plan would require the state to "significantly take into account" if the managed care organization applying for a contract is based in Ohio.

Other things to take into account, according to the bill language, is the number of jobs created or lost in this state by the award of the contracts; other economic impacts in this state resulting from the award of contracts; and whether the managed care organization has a proven track record of "providing quality services and customer satisfaction."

Paramount Advantage, based in the Toledo area, was the only current provider not selected for a contract set to begin in 2022.

Critics of the procurement process say there was not enough transparency.

Loren Anthes, policy fellow with The Center for Community Solutions disagrees with that assessment.

"The idea that there's a lack of transparency, after the dozens of hearings I've been to, the dozens of meetings I saw, the fact that the state has a website with all this material, is at least misleading, at most it's manipulative," Anthes says.

Anthes says the state used a thorough process to determine which companies provide the best coverage and the Senate's amendment threatens to lower that bar.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
Medicaid managed care

Related Content

Report Says Most Ohioans Won't See Much Money From Senate Budget Tax Cut

By Jun 3, 2021
The Ohio Statehouse, as seen from the Huntington Building on High Street.
Karen Kasler

The proposed budget from Republican leaders in the Ohio Senate includes a 5% income tax cut estimated to cost the state $874 million over two years. But a new analysis of that tax cut says most Ohioans won’t even notice the change.

Ohio House Approves Budget With Tax Cut And Some Democratic Support

By Apr 21, 2021
The Ohio House approved its version of the $74.7 billion two-year state budget in a session on April 21, 2021.
Karen Kasler

On a mostly party line vote, the Ohio House has approved the version of the $74.4 billion two-year state budget that was proposed by Republican leadership.

House's Budget Includes Tax Cut, More Money For K-12 Schools

By Apr 13, 2021
Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks testified before the House Finance Commitee on February 4, 2021.
Karen Kasler

Republicans in the Ohio House have added a tax cut and changes to school funding to Gov. Mike DeWine’s two year budget. And they’ve made some other changes that Democrats are calling “a mixed bag”.