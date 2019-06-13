Senate Proposal Would Hike Support for Anti-Abortion “Pregnancy Resource Centers”

By 2 hours ago
  • Birthright is among the pregnancy resource centers operating in Ohio.
    Birthright is among the pregnancy resource centers operating in Ohio.
    Karen Kasler

Among the changes the Senate made to the House version of the budget was a $5 million boost to a program that funds centers that counsel pregnant women against abortion.

The $5 million is 5 times the funding that normally goes to the Parenting and Pregnancy Program, which supports so-called pregnancy resource centers.

President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said it will have no trouble passing the Republican-dominated Senate.

"I think that the large majority of our members would support what we’ve done here and frankly, would support additional funding on top of what’s in the bill now,” Obhof said.

But Jamie Miracle at NARAL Pro Choice Ohio said these facilities, sometimes called crisis pregnancy centers, often lie to women about the health risks of abortion. For instance, she said they can connect the procedure to an increased chance of breast cancer, which Miracle says has been proven to be untrue.

“We should not be spending this $5 million that will do nothing but hurt the people that come to them for care,” Miracle said.

Obhof said he’s unaware of that, and that just because abortion rights groups are saying something, that doesn’t mean it’s true.

The American Cancer Society reports that there have been studies with mixed results, but the largest and most reliable one showed abortion does not affect a woman’s chance of developing breast cancer.

Supporters of pregnancy resource centers say they employ medical professionals and provide emotional, medical and educational support for pregnant women – along with material assistance sometimes. But opponents say some are run entirely by volunteers, and offer no more medical expertise than free ultrasounds and STD tests.

The state is no longer funding health services at Planned Parenthood, and Obhof said that’s really what this is about. 

“What they mean is, these are pro-life options and we’d prefer that you give the money to Planned Parenthood. The legislature has chosen over time to make a decision that we would not prioritize organizations that perform non-therapeutic abortions. They took us to court. They lost,” Obhof said.

Miracle countered that this money is coming from federal Temporary Aid to Needy Families or TANF funds, which could be used for low-income housing.

“Housing stability has been proven to decrease infant mortality, and the state instead decided to give $5 million to these fake women’s health centers that provide incomplete care at best and lies and manipulation at worst,” Miracle said.

The past two budgets have each included a million dollars for pregnancy resource centers. In addition to that, they can access money that comes from the $20 fee for each “choose life” license plate offered by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles since 2005, which have raised $585,000 in total.

Tags: 
Abortion
pregnancy resource centers
crisis pregnancy centers
Larry Obhof
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
TANF funds

Related Content

A Change To Part Of A Bill Requiring Students Be Taught About Fetal Development And Abortion

By Jun 6, 2019
The Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

A bill in the Ohio House that would establish health education standards initially contained a provision that said schools, restaurants and health care providers shall post a message about how to deal with problem pregnancies on their bathroom stall doors. But that part of the bill has now been scrapped.

Ohioans Protest Abortion Bans At Statehouse, Part Of National Effort

By May 21, 2019
Abortion protest at Ohio Statehouse
Sam Aberle

Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation earlier today. And some of them protested at the Ohio Statehouse.

ACLU Sues Over Ohio's "Heartbeat Bill" Six-Week Abortion Ban

By May 15, 2019
ACLU talks about its lawsuit
Sam Aberle, Statehouse News Bureau

More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to stop it from taking effect in July. It bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Ohio Legislature Considering An Abortion Bill That Is More Restrictive Than The "Heartbeat Bill"

By May 7, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control. 

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By Apr 8, 2019
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  