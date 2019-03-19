Senate Transportation Budget Revision Doesn't Change Gas Tax -- Yet

By 7 seconds ago
  • Senate Transportation Committee hearing for HB62, the transportation budget.
    Senate Transportation Committee hearing for HB62, the transportation budget.
    Andy Chow

Republican Senate leaders released their version of the transportation budget bill, making dozens of changes to what the House passed in HB62, however the gas tax increase went untouched. Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) says it's very likely that will change.

The House passed a 10.7-cent increase to the gas tax over the next two years. That means a driver would pay 38.7 cents a gallon in state tax when they fill up their tank.

“The only issue is we have not had a chance in the limited time that we’ve had to really develop our final version of that tax package so the House version of the sub bill is left unchanged but nobody interpret that as the Senate accepting the House package, we are likely to change it,” says McColley.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state needs an 18-cent gas tax hike in order to generate the amount of money the state needs in infrastructure construction costs.

The Senate also left unchanged $100 million to public transportation. However, there is talk that that is also likely to be reduced.

The Senate Transportation Committee is expected to make their changes to the gas tax increase through an amendment that could be introduced later this week.

Tags: 
gas tax
transportation budget

Related Content

Senate Expected To Reduce Gas Tax Increase Below House Proposal

By Mar 14, 2019
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cents gas tax increase was dropped to 10.7 cents by the House. Now the transportation budget is in the Senate, where it’s likely to get changed again.

Gov. DeWine Isn't In Favor Of Hiking Federal Gas Tax

By Mar 11, 2019
Maridav, Shutterstock.com

When asked by reporters whether it's time for the federal government to hike taxes on gas, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explains why he thinks that's not a good idea.

Mass Transit Advocates Thrilled With Dramatic Boost In Funding

By Mar 8, 2019
An RTA bus crosses the Detroit-Superior Bridge in downtown Cleveland in 2013.
Cleveland RTA/Facebook

Mass transit advocates in Ohio got a huge surprise in the House version of the transportation budget – funding for public transportation soared by 150% over Gov. Mike DeWine’s original proposal.  And they're hoping the Senate will go along with that too.

House Passes Transportation Budget, Including Smaller Gas Tax Hike

By Mar 7, 2019
Karen Kasler

There are some big changes in the transportation budget passed by the House compared to the proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said an 18 cent gas tax hike is needed to maintain and repair Ohio’s roads.