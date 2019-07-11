Senator Says Budget Deal Will Come, But Rushing Could Bring "Bad Decisions"

By 1 minute ago
  • Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville) is one of three Senators and four Republicans on the six member conference committee.
    Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville) is one of three Senators and four Republicans on the six member conference committee.
    Karen Kasler

It’s almost two weeks into the state’s new budget year, and there’s still no permanent two-year operating budget.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate are both defending their versions of the budget, which include big tax changes and new programs dealing with the opioid crisis, children’s initiatives and the environment.

Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville) is on the six-member conference committee, which is negotiating the details of the budget.

Burke said nothing has shut down in state government under the temporary budget that expires July 17, as spending is staying at current levels, but new projects and programs aren’t starting.

But he hinted Representatives and Senators are holding firm on their chamber’s spending plans.

“We don’t want to have to extend beyond 17 days if we can well avoid it. However, we’re also not going to rush to make bad decisions either," Burke said.

Gov. Mike DeWine said both budgets are good ones, and that he’s talked to the House Speaker and Senate President, but said he’s not getting involved in the negotiations beyond that.

If a final two-year budget can't be agreed upon by both chambers and signed by DeWine by July 17, lawmakers will have to return to pay another interim budget.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

State Agencies Put New Programs, Hires On Hold During Budget Delay

By Jul 8, 2019
Office of Budget Management Director Kimberly Murnieks with Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as the administration rolled out its budget proposal in March.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Office of Budget Management is instructing state agency directors to keep a close watch on their spending during the 17-day budget extension.

No Deal In Sight, But This Budget Crisis Is Different Than Ten Years Ago

By Jun 28, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talk to reporters after an agreement on the transportation budget in April.
Statehouse News Bureau

For the first time in a decade, state officials are poised to miss the deadline to get the two-year operating budget to the governor for his signature.

Ohio House, Senate Approve Temporary Plan After Missing Budget Deadline

By Jun 30, 2019
Ohio House approves temporary budget as both chamber miss June 30 budget deadline.
Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers failed to reach a state budget agreement by the midnight deadline, missing the mark for a spending deal for the new two-year cycle. Because the House and Senate couldn’t reach a compromise, both chambers passed a temporary budget extension to keep the government running. 

Ohio Senate Approves 17-Day Budget Extension, Moves To House

By Jun 30, 2019
Ohio Senate meets late on a Saturday night to pass temporary budget extension.
Andy Chow

With hours to go before the deadline for a two-year operating budget to be signed, the Ohio Senate approved a deal that would extend it for 17 days.