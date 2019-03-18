Senator Wants To Raise Age Limit For Medicaid Work Requirements

By 1 minute ago
  • Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) speaks at a press conference in 2017.
    Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) speaks at a press conference in 2017.
    Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in job training or college or over 50. One state lawmaker is disappointed, because he wanted that age limit to be higher.

Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said former Gov. John Kasich asked for permission to exempt workers over 50, when lawmakers had wanted it to be 55 – and he’s proposed a bill to make it 65.  

Huffman said providing government health insurance to those Ohioans when others are working for it creates a disincentive to work.

“Let’s think about the economy. Let’s think about the fairness. Let’s think about the cost to the taxpayers if we don’t want to think about what really is, in my mind, a very fundamental primary issue," Huffman said.

Huffman said he’s heard from nursing homes that people are quitting low-paying jobs they took for health insurance.

And Huffman said work requirements in Maine led to lower Medicaid and overall welfare caseloads.

Medicaid expansion advocates are concerned about the costs of implementing work requirements, especially on counties.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Medicaid expansion
work requirements

Related Content

Ohio Gets Go-Ahead For Work Requirements For Medicaid Expansion

By Mar 15, 2019
Now-Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at an July 2018 event where he announced he'd keep Medicaid expansion, with work requirements.
Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid expansion.

Senator Sponsors Bill To Require 20-Hour Workweek For More Medicaid Recipients

By Feb 28, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio is among 15 states that have asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Ohio’s request would cover people up to age 50, but a state senator has proposed a bill that would go further.

Former Director Says Numbers Show Work Requirements Might Not Have Big Effect On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 28, 2018
Twitter

Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine says he supports Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it, but with work requirements. He says the program must be changed to be financially sustainable. But while those work requirements have strong support from Republican voters,  they might not have a huge effect on the overall cost of the program.

State Asks For Work Requirements On Some Medicaid Recipients, Estimates 18,000 Could Lose Coverage

By May 1, 2018
Daniel Konik

The state has submitted its application to the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on 36,000 Ohio Medicaid recipients.