The Show Goes On In Delaware As Drag Queens Get Support From The Community

By 21 minutes ago

Some events for teens involving drag queens at libraries in Ohio have been canceled after controversy. Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sent a strongly worded letter last week to the Ohio Library Council, telling it to stop libraries from holding these events in the future. But one community decided to hold their event anyway in a different location.

The Delaware County District Library canceled its "drag 101" class because of safety threats a couple of weeks ago. Controversy about the teen program had erupted on social media. Still, a local comic book store, Secret Identity Comics, decided to host it anyway. And drag queen Selena T. West, who was scheduled to lead the event at the library went to the new location. She explained the history of drag, answered questions about makeup and talked about the theater of drag performances.

Delaware residents who supported the event showed up outside the comic store, holding signs and making their opinions known. Delaware resident Nichole Moats organized the demonstration that attracted aroud 200 people.

“We are family oriented and we love our kids and we want to celebrate diversity here," Moats said.

Householder had issued a statement saying taxpayers don’t want their dollars being used to teach teenage boys how to become drag queens. But when reporters asked the Speaker about those comments or the Delaware demonstration, he didn’t elaborate on the subject. During the weekend, some House Democrats from Franklin County issued a joint statement, calling Householder's comments "unfortunate."

“What I said is what I said and that’s it," Householder said.

The Ohio Library Council issued a statement saying federal guidelines do not allow libraries to discriminate against anyone.

Tags: 
drag queens
House Speaker Larry Householder
Selena T. West
Delaware County District Library
Secret Identity Comics
Delaware County
Nichole Moats
drag shows
LGBTQ issues

Related Content

Library Organization Weighs In On Drag Queen Drama

By Jun 3, 2019
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
Dan Konik

The Ohio Library Council is responding to a letter House Speaker Larry Householder sent the organization in recent days, reminding them they receive state funds and demanding they stop libraries from offering classes featuring drag queens. Two Central Ohio libraries have cancelled such events after backlash from their communities. 

Former President Bill Clinton Hosts Rally In Reliably Red Ohio County

By Oct 14, 2016
Jo Ingles

Former President Bill Clinton visited one of the most reliably red counties in Ohio this morning. He spent much of the time talking about unity.

Christian Groups Drop Lawsuit Over South Euclid's Anti-Discrimination Law

By May 29, 2019
The lawsuit against the South Euclid ordinance was announced at a news conference at the Lyceum in April 2019.
Alliance Defending Freedom

A conservative Christian organization and a Catholic school have dropped their lawsuit against an Ohio city for its law protecting against LGBTQ discrimination.

LGBTQ Ohioans Use Senate Hearing To Share Stories Of Discrimination

By May 22, 2019
Jody Davis, testifies at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB11. She shares stories of discrimination as a transgender woman.
Andy Chow

Several people identifying as LGBT went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

Catholic School Sues Ohio City Over LGBTQ Protections

By Apr 3, 2019
Alliance Defending Freedom

The Lyceum, a Catholic college preparatory school, is suing the city of South Euclid for its anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people. The school's attorney says, making sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes, threatens The Lyceum's religious freedom.