Smart Lane Opens On I-670 In Columbus, And More May Be Coming

By 10 hours ago
  • The Smart Lane on I-670 in Columbus opened on Wednesday.
    The Smart Lane on I-670 in Columbus opened on Wednesday.
    Daniel Konik

After several long months of construction, the I-670 innerbelt on Columbus’ east side is now open, with a first of its kind Smart Lane.

The Smart Lane inculdes with nine huge signs 60 feet long and 10 feet high. This seven-mile corridor features 39 cameras that are monitored in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Statewide Traffic Management Center.

The Smart Lane opens when traffic is flowing slower than 45 miles an hour, and closes when it speeds back up. 

And ODOT director Jack Marchbanks said if this goes as planned, more Smart Lanes are coming.

“Our timeline is that we’re looking at this project over the next 18 months. We’re looking at, in 2021, 2022 rolling out more projects, perhaps another one here in central Ohio, Interstate 71, and on 275 in the Cincinnati-Sharonville area," Marchbanks said.

The SmartLane project on I-670 in Columbus cost around $61 million. But ODOT says most of that was for the redesign of an interchange on the freeway.

Tags: 
ODOT
Smart Lane

Related Content

New Technology Being Used To Prevent Wrong Way Crashes On Ohio Roads

By Jul 23, 2019
Ohio Department of Transportation

The state department of transportation is testing out new technology aimed at stopping wrong way crashes on the highway. Signs and detectors are being installed along an 18-mile stretch of I-71 in the Cincinnati area.

Report: 80,000 Distracted Driving Crashes In Ohio In Last Five Years

By Apr 25, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a copy of the report on distracted driving in Ohio.
Karen Kasler

Those crashes killed at least 268 people and injured more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations based on a new report.

DeWine Talks Future Road Construction Made Possible By Gas Tax Hike

By Apr 16, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine at a press conference on the roof of a parking garage, overlooking the Columbus Crossroads project at the I-70/I-71 corridor.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled plans for the next phase of construction on the busy and complicated confluence of two freeways in downtown Columbus. He says the recently approved gas tax increase will make projects like this possible – at least for a little while.

House, Senate Unanimously Agree On Transportation Budget, Now Headed To Governor

By Mar 30, 2017
Anne Kitzman/shutterstock.com

The $7.8 billion transportation budget is now headed to Gov. John Kasich.