Some Are Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Service To Communities This Weekend

Columbus and state leaders are discouraging counter protests this weekend when armed groups upset with the election are expected to demonstrate at the Ohio Statehouse. Some groups are using this weekend as an opportunity to give back to their community.

Reynoldsburg City Council member Meredith Lawson Rowe says she and her colleagues have decided to distribute necessary personal protective equipment to help residents in the fight against coronavirus.

“There are various ways of making our voice heard. And some of us prefer to protest and some of us prefer to work in a different way," Lawson Rowe says.

Lawson Rowe says the PPE will be handed out at Reynoldsburg City Hall from noon to 2 p.m Monday.

While many public events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr have been cancelled because of threats of protests, she notes other groups are holding food drives or hosting other events this weekend to serve their communities.