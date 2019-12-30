Some Ohioans Will Celebrate New Year's Eve With A Pay Raise

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate.

In 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage goes up by 15 cents to $8.70 an hour. Tipped employees will get a nickel more per hour.

A 2006 constitutional amendment Ohio voters approved increases the state’s minimum wage on January 1 by the rate of inflation.

Some larger Ohio companies already pay a higher minimum wage. And in some cities, like Columbus, full-time employees are assured of making at least $15 per hour.

Smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $319,000 or less are allowed to pay a lower minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. 14 and 15 year olds are also allowed to be paid that lower amount. It would require an act of Congress and the President's signature to change those minimum wages.

Most jobs in Ohio pay above the minimum wage but for those getting this increase, it could mean an extra $1.20 cents for an 8-hour day. That’s roughly enough for one bus pass or about half of one gallon of gas.