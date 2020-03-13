Some Public Meeting Rules Could Change During Coronavirus Emergency

  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Jo Ingles

Many Ohioans are working from home. And some community meetings are being held online instead of in person due to concerns about coronavirus. But there are some meetings that cannot be held online.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says nearly all state, city, council and public meetings must be held in person.

“That probably means that we will have some folks who are coughing with a fever that probably shouldn’t show up for a city council meeting, county commissioner or village council. That obviously is up to you to decide but you cannot participate remotely. On the other hand, there is no requirement to have the public physically present in a meeting," Yost says.

Yost says there’s generally a 24-hour notice required for public meetings but he says since this is a state emergency, that requirement is waived in many cases.

