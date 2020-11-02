Some Say The Immigration Issue Has Been Reframed In This Election

Immigrants make up about five percent of Ohio’s population. More the 270,000 immigrants in Ohio are eligible to vote. But some say the immigration issue is being viewed differently this election.

Pastor Carl Ruby of the Central Christian Church in Springfield notes in 2016, building a wall to prevent illegal immigration was one of President Trump’s top campaign issues. But not this election.

“Part of the reason for that is he didn’t really accomplish what he said he was going to. I mean he didn’t really build a wall and Mexico didn’t pay for it," Ruby says.

Ruby says voters also don’t seem to be talking about that issue much now. And when they do, it’s more likely to be in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and a larger discussion of civil rights.