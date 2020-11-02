Some Say The Immigration Issue Has Been Reframed In This Election

By 45 minutes ago
  • Pastor Carl Ruby
    Pastor Carl Ruby
    Dan Konik

Immigrants make up about five percent of Ohio’s population. More the 270,000 immigrants in Ohio are eligible to vote. But some say the immigration issue is being viewed differently this election.

Pastor Carl Ruby of the Central Christian Church in Springfield notes in 2016, building a wall to prevent illegal immigration was one of President Trump’s top campaign issues. But not this election. 

“Part of the reason for that is he didn’t really accomplish what he said he was going to. I mean he didn’t really build a wall and Mexico didn’t pay for it," Ruby says.

Ruby says voters also don’t seem to be talking about that issue much now. And when they do, it’s more likely to be in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and a larger discussion of civil rights.  

Tags: 
Pastor Carl Ruby
immigration

Related Content

More Than 200 Ohioans Become U.S. Citizens In Statehouse Ceremony

By Feb 25, 2020
Maree Gavhed, her husband Abdloulaye Soumana and her children celebrate her new citizenship.
Karen Kasler

219 people from 54 countries became US citizens in a ceremony at the Statehouse today.  And they were pretty pleased about it.

DeWine To Trump: Ohio Will Accept Refugees

By Dec 31, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine, during a December interview at the Governor's Residence for "The State of Ohio".
Daniel Konik

Ohio’s governor is pushing back on the Trump administration over a key issue – accepting refugees.

Ohio DREAMers Share Their Stories Ahead Of U.S. Supreme Court Case On DACA

By Nov 12, 2019
Rena Schild/SHUTTERSTOCK

A major piece of President Donald Trump's immigration policy is set for a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court after the lower courts rejected the attempt to phase-out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Blames President Trump For Being Denied Access To Border Facility

By Jul 15, 2019
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
Statehouse News Bureau

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he was denied access to a Customs and Border Control detention facility that houses children over the weekend. Brown wanted to see the facilities holding children that some other lawmakers have described as cramped and smelly. Brown is telling reporters he blames top administration officials for wanting to keep him from seeing inhumane treatment there.

Senate Strips PTSD, Immigration Provisions From BWC Budget

By Jun 27, 2019
The William Green Building, home to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in Columbus.
Daniel Konik

The Senate has passed a $645 million budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, after stripping out sections added by the House on first responders and immigration.