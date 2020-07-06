Some Unemployment Will Be Extended In Ohio

By 35 minutes ago
  • VITALIL VODOLAZSKYL, SHUTTERSTOCK.COM)

An extra 20 weeks of unemployment compensation will be made available to eligible Ohioans once they have exhausted their other benefits. 

Bret Crow with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the state’s unemployment is high enough that some Ohioans will be able to get an extension.

“This potentially extends unemployment for those who have remain unemployed and have exhausted their benefits through two other programs – the existing unemployment program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program," Crow says.

Crow says there’s no extension of the $600 weekly benefit paid for those receiving traditional unemployment. That expires later this month. He says the department will be notifying Ohioans who are eligible for assistance under this program.

Tags: 
coronavirus - unemployment
Bret Crow

Related Content

Advocates Call For Unemployment Compensation System Reform

By Jun 30, 2020
Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

A collection of health and human services advocates are urging state leaders to immediately work on revamping the unemployment compensation system in order to avoid another backlog in the future.

Jobless Benefits Fund Broke; Ohio Starts Borrowing From Feds

By Jun 16, 2020
Dan Konik

The fund by which Ohio pays jobless benefits is officially broke, and the state has asked to borrow more than $3 billion so payments can keep going out to unemployed workers.