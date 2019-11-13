Speaker Admits Frustration On Priority Bills, But Senate Says They’re “Moving Fine”

One of the Ohio House’s top agenda items known as priority bills was passed in the Senate on Wednesday. But Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he’s still frustrated with the pace of legislation moving from his chamber through to the other one.

Householder said there’s not tension with fellow Republican leaders in the Senate, but ‘frustration”. 

Householder said the budget included many Senate priorities with the understanding that Senators would move on House priority bills.

“If there’s a problem, we need to work it out. If there’s not a problem, let’s start passing some bills,” Householder said. 

Senate President Larry Obhof didn’t address the Senate priorities in the budget comment, but said if there are issues, there are none on his end.

“We’ve had a significant number of hearings on these bills over the last few weeks and I think things are moving along fine,” said Obhof.

The Senate has now passed two of the 14 House priority bills, while the House has passed two of the Senate’s 10 priorities. A third the House passed is in conference committee.

Larry Householder
Larry Obhof
Priority bills

Related Content

Householder Criticizes Senate For Not Moving Faster On Priority Bills

By Nov 8, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) with Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
Andy Chow

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is throwing shots at the Ohio Senate, claiming they're taking too much time to pass bills that are priority issues in the House. Householder says his fellow Republicans in the Senate need to pick up the pace on issues that could help Ohioans.

Ohio Has A New Two Year State Budget. Here's What Is In It

By Jul 17, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.

Senate Leaders Dispute Whether Goals Set Earlier Have Been Accomplished

By Apr 19, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.