Speaker Admits Frustration On Priority Bills, But Senate Says They’re “Moving Fine”

One of the Ohio House’s top agenda items known as priority bills was passed in the Senate on Wednesday. But Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he’s still frustrated with the pace of legislation moving from his chamber through to the other one.

Householder said there’s not tension with fellow Republican leaders in the Senate, but ‘frustration”.

Householder said the budget included many Senate priorities with the understanding that Senators would move on House priority bills.

“If there’s a problem, we need to work it out. If there’s not a problem, let’s start passing some bills,” Householder said.

Senate President Larry Obhof didn’t address the Senate priorities in the budget comment, but said if there are issues, there are none on his end.

“We’ve had a significant number of hearings on these bills over the last few weeks and I think things are moving along fine,” said Obhof.

The Senate has now passed two of the 14 House priority bills, while the House has passed two of the Senate’s 10 priorities. A third the House passed is in conference committee.