Speaker Not Pleased With Move Of Wraparound Services Money

The Speaker of the House isn’t pleased that the Senate has diverted some money his chamber had put toward services for lower-income students into other educational priorities.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget had put $550 million into a fund for lower-income districts to provide counselors, after school programs and other wraparound services. The House added $125 million to that.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said that extra money was moved into the voucher program and to supplement funding for fast-growing school districts.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) noticed.

“I know there was money that went to some of the wealthier schools, the ‘capped’ schools, and I kind of thought that’s where it went – sort of a ‘rob from the poor, give to the rich’ kind of a thing," Householder said.

Some fast-growing districts that have had their increases in state funding limited or "capped" have threatened a lawsuit, but Senators say the money move isn't a response to that.