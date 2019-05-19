Speaker Pelosi Says Democrats Will Fight For Ohio In 2020

The “blue wave” that some states experienced last year didn’t sweep Ohio, as Republicans won big. But the top Democrat in Congress says she’s not ready to write Ohio off.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s hopeful Ohio’s Congressional map will be redrawn into fairer districts before next year’s election. But even if that doesn't happen, she told Democrats at their annual statewide dinner Friday that the party will fight for Ohio.

“The Ohio Democrats intend to own the ground in the election to get out the vote that needs to be gotten out," Pelosi says.

The Ohio Republican Party issued a statement saying Pelosi is the symbol of the dysfunction that has plagued Washington for years.