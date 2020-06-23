Sponsor Of Bill To Extend Unemployment Benefits To At-Risk Ohioans No Longer Needed

A bill that would have allowed an extension of benefits to unemployed Ohioans who are at risk or have medical conditions that could be deadly if they contract COVID19 has been in the works at the Statehouse. But the sponsor of that legislation says it is not necessary now that Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order.

Democratic State Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says his bill, which would have allowed Ohioans at greatest risk for dying from COVID19 to stay home and collect unemployment longer, is no longer needed now that Gov. DeWine has issued an executive order protecting them.

“The executive order basically says to the people of Ohio, ‘you don’t have to choose between your life and your livelihood.’”

Leland ‘s bill also sought to provide state unemployment to working parents who lack child care. But he says there are federal benefits that allow unemployment to be extended to parents IF their child care is limited or eliminated by the government due to COVID19.