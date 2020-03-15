State Mandated Tests Might Not Happen This Year

By 13 minutes ago
  • Lisa F. Young, Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s k-12 schools should be gearing up to take state mandated tests during the first week of April. But there’s no guarantee the schools will be back in session by that point if the coronavirus situation isn’t under control by then. Those tests might not happen.

Democratic State Representatives Lisa Sobecki and Jeffrey Crossman say the tests shouldn’t happen this year. 

“I think it would be wise that we forego this year on testing and our state report cards," Sobecki says.

"We’d rather have our students focus on preparing students for the next level than preparing for a test," Crossman adds.

Gov. Mike DeWine says if it makes sense to waive the test this year, he’ll do it but he'll consult with lawmakers and lawyers. And there's a chance schools won’t come back into session at all this school year anyway. 

Tags: 
Lisa Sobecki
Jeffrey Crossman
Gov. Mike DeWine
k-12 schools closed
Testing

Related Content

Ohio's Coronavirus Hotline Call Center Is Busy And In Cramped Quarters

By Mar 11, 2020
Coronavirus hotline call center
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the state’s Coronavirus hotline needs to be moved to a larger location because the tight space it is located in now is conducive to passing the potentially deadly disease. The hotline is getting an average of two calls per minute. 

Gov. DeWine Likes What He's Hearing About Proposed Opioid Settlement So Far

By Feb 14, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Dan Konik

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is cautiously satisfied with the terms of a potential massive settlement against drug companies and distributors who have been accused of enabling the opioid crisis. Counties could get 30% and the state 15%, with the rest going into a trust. 

Gov. DeWine Says Sports Betting Is Coming To Ohio Even If Bills To Pass It Are Not Moving

By Feb 7, 2020
Sarymikakov Andrey, Shutterstock.com

March Madness is right around the corner and Ohioans will be constructing brackets to bet on their favorite teams. But Ohio, unlike some other states, does not have sports betting. Ohio’s Governor says he’s convinced betting on sports will be a reality in the buckeye state soon.