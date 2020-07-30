State Pharmacy Board Reverses Decision On Hydroxychloroquine

By 1 hour ago
  • Hydroxychloroquine
    Stock Footage Inc/Shutterstock

The state pharmacy board changed its decision to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) called for a more thorough investigation into the drug.

DeWine says Ohio's pharmacy board should have held a full hearing before ruling that hydroxychloroquine cannot be used to treat the coronavirus.  

"I believe that their process at arriving at this original decision was fundamentally flawed," says DeWine. 

DeWine says he doesn't have a position on the drug, but says the pharmacy and medical boards should examine the issue closer and allow for people to provide input. 

An FDA official has said using the drug should be between a doctor and their patient. It’s a reversal from June, when the FDA revoked permission to use the drug for COVID-19 treatment.

Studies are still being conducted to determine the drug's effectiveness in fighting COVID-19 and the possible side effects. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

Related Content

DeWine Allowing Child Care Centers To Return To Regular Ratios

By Jul 28, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced on Tuesday that starting August 9, child care centers can begin operating under the regular class sizes and ratios before the pandemic began.

DeWine Orders Statewide Mask Mandate Starting 6pm Thursday

By Jul 22, 2020
A "masks required" sign on a store in central Ohio
Karen Kasler

After weeks of urging Ohioans to wear masks, and then ordering those in hotspot counties to wear them, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a statewide mask mandate starting Thursday evening.

State Seeks To Build Up PPE Supply With Grant Program

By Jul 20, 2020
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) masks, gloves, goggles
Natalie Zinardi/Shutterstock

The state is pumping millions of dollars into the production of more person protective equipment to help people prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says will also help Ohio's economic recovery.

State Looking Into What To Do With Millions Of Hydroxychloroquine Pills

By Jun 19, 2020
Wikimedia

The FDA has revoked permission for hydroxychloroquine to be used as a treatment for COVID-19, after the drug had been publicly touted by President Donald Trump. That leaves the state of Ohio with a stockpile of the drug amounting to millions of pills.