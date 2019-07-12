State Ramping Up Jail Inspection Team

By 12 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine speaking at a meeting of the Ohio Jail Advisory Board.
    Gov. Mike DeWine speaking at a meeting of the Ohio Jail Advisory Board.
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is keeping a close eye on the Cuyahoga County jail system and the problems it’s had with inmate deaths and use of force, but adds that fixing those problems might require looking at the bigger picture.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is ramping up its jail inspection team by adding more inspectors, including a registered nurse.

DeWine says it’s important to focus on fixing immediate issues with jails such as with Cuyahoga County. But he adds that the makeup of county inmates is changing.

“Our criminal justice system is not really designed to deal with people who have mental health problems, really isn’t designed to help people with substance abuse problems. So we are grappling with this. We’ve made some changes, but we have a long way to go,” says DeWine.

He also says the state needs to find ways to improve jails for the rising female population.

Tags: 
jail
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Mike DeWine

Related Content

State Government Watchdog Finds "Rampant Fraud, Waste And Abuse" In Prisons Work Program

By Dec 20, 2018

The head of Ohio’s government watchdog agency has found what he’s calling “rampant fraud, waste and abuse” in the inmate vocational training program that operates 33 shops at 13 prisons. The report now goes on to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

DRC Head Says Execution Protocol Won’t Be Rushed

By Jun 6, 2019
Southern Ohio Correctional Factility, Lucasville
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has put off all upcoming executions till a new lethal injection method is developed, which he has said will happen in the coming weeks. But the head of the prisons agency says it’s taking some time.