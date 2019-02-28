State Saved $4.4B According To Report From Health Plans

The group that represents Ohio’s Medicaid health plans says their managed care process is saving the state about $2.2 billion a year. But critics say there are several improvements that can still be made. 

Miranda Motter, president/CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans, says the report outlines how the private health plans provide accountability, quality care and preventative services.

“It drives to better health, and when we see better health there is long term cost savings associated with that,” says Motter.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is beginning a process to evaluate the state’s managed care plans.

A memo sent to Ohio’s Medicaid director from hospitals and other groups suggests changes such as a prompt payment standard and a penalty if it isn’t met.

