State School Board Member Criticized For Bus Trip To Nation's Capitol

Ohio’s largest teachers' union says a sitting member of the State Board of Education has some explaining to do for her part in last week’s trip to the nation’s capitol.

State Board of Education Member Kirsten Hill was listed on social media as the organizer for a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Northeast Ohio to Washington D.C. on January 6th, the day of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says Hill owes teachers and Ohioans an explanation.

"She needs to, in the strongest possible words, denounce what happened and really explain how does someone who is in that kind of leadership role publicly call for the overturning of the election?”

While Hill has not yet responded to Ohio Public Radio, she told the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram no members of her group entered the Capitol. At least five people, including two police officers, died as a result of an angry mob breaking into the building, terrorizing those inside and damaging property.