State School Board Member Criticized For Bus Trip To Nation's Capitol

By 22 seconds ago
  • Uprising in Washington D.C.
    Uprising in Washington D.C.
    Vasilis Asvestas, Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s largest teachers' union says a sitting member of the State Board of Education has some explaining to do for her part in last week’s trip to the nation’s capitol. 

State Board of Education Member Kirsten Hill was listed on social media as the organizer for a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Northeast Ohio to Washington D.C. on January 6th, the day of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says Hill owes teachers and Ohioans an explanation. 

"She needs to, in the strongest possible words, denounce what happened and really explain how does someone who is in that kind of leadership role publicly call for the overturning of the election?” 

While Hill has not yet responded to Ohio Public Radio, she told the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram no members of her group entered the Capitol. At least five people, including two police officers, died as a result of an angry mob breaking into the building, terrorizing those inside and damaging property. 

Tags: 
Kirsten Hill
Ohio State Board of Education
Stop the Steal
Trump
2021 Insurrection
insurrection
Scott DiMauro
Ohio Education Association

Related Content

DeWine Activating Ohio National Guard For Possible Protests

By 3 hours ago
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is activating 580 members of the Ohio National Guard to be ready for potential violent protests leading up to inauguration. Reports say armed supporters of President Donald Trump are planning for more protests in Washington, D.C. and even Ohio.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says Republicans Should Take Trump Out Of Office Now

By Jan 8, 2021
U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) speaks to reporters during teleconference
Jo Ingles

Democratic US Sen Sherrod Brown is calling on President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment. That would allow Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet to declare Trump unfit for office.

Many Ohio Teachers Are Apprehensive About Going Back To School

By Jul 16, 2020
Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools
Jo Ingles

As school districts unveil their plans for resuming school this fall, some teachers are anxious about returning to their classrooms. 

Major Teachers' Union Says Many Schools In Ohio Should Be Online Only This Fall

By Jul 28, 2020
Dan Konik

The state’s largest teachers’ union says schools in areas where coronavirus poses a threat should plan to start online this fall. 