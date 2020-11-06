State Senators Make Changes To School Funding Plan

By 25 minutes ago
  • Conference call on school funding
    Conference call on school funding
    Jo Ingles

A bi-partisan bill to reform school funding is being introduced in the Ohio Senate. This plan is similar to one introduced in the House earlier. 

 This Senate plan makes some changes Cupp-Patterson plan, which was developed by a bi-partisan task force. Republican Senator Peggy Lehner says it changes the formula to allow poor school districts to get more money. 

 

“This precisely captures the capacity of the local district to pay.” and is a reflection of the second central holding of DeRolph, that school funding must not produce an over-reliance on local property taxes," Lehner says.

 

Lehner says this satisfies the Ohio Supreme Court’s 1997 order that said the current formula is too reliant on local property taxes.  Co-sponsor Democratic Senator Vernon Sykes says the bill gives districts more compensation for various items outside of the base funding formula for things like transportation.  

Tags: 
school funding
Cupp Patterson plan
Peggy Lehner
Vernon Sykes

Related Content

Governor Not Embracing School Funding Redistribution Idea..At Least Not Yet

By Nov 22, 2019
Shutterstock.com

Gov. Mike DeWine is not embracing a school funding reform idea the leader of the Ohio House threw out earlier this week.

Top Ohio Lawmaker Suggests A "Redistribution" Of Wealth To Fund The State's Schools

By Nov 20, 2019
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
Statehouse News Bureau

The head of the Ohio House wants the state to come up with a new way of funding schools. And he throws out a suggestion that could involve what's often been called a "Robin Hood" approach.

Citing Too Many Duties, School Counselors Want Job Description In State Law

By Oct 22, 2019
Ohio School Counselors Association president Nichole Miller talks about the bill alongside OSCA past president Heather Fairs and president-elect Michelle Grimm. It's sponsored by Reps. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) and Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview).
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s school counselors are backing a newly proposed bipartisan bill that would create a job description for them and put it into state law.

Expert: School Funding Formula Gets Mixed Grades, Needs Work

By Sep 6, 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers will soon consider a school funding formula overhaul, which has undergone some changes since it was first introduced in March.

Governor Vetoes Tax Break For Wealthy Taxpayers Added Late To Budget

By Jul 21, 2019
A picture of a Hunting Valley home from the village's website.
www.huntingvalley.net

One of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 vetoes on the state budget struck a provision that was added at the last minute – a property tax reduction for certain homeowners in one wealthy school district, but not others.