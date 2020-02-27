Students Taking State Math, English Tests Must Be "Competent" - Not "Proficient"

  • State schools superintendent Paolo DeMaria speaks at a press conference in 2018.
    Karen Kasler

Spring is coming, and so is state testing season in Ohio’s schools. And next week, the state school superintendent and the Ohio Department of Education will set minimum scores for students to show competency in Algebra 1 and English II – but they won’t  be required to be proficient.

State tests have always had five areas where a student's score will fall: "limited", "basic", "proficient", "accelerated" and "advanced". New graduation requirements passed last year require competency on those tests, and superintendent Paolo DeMaria said the “competency” score will be somewhere between “basic” and “proficient” on the current state testing scale.

DeMaria said this isn’t a lowering of the bar, because it’s never been required for students to score “proficient” on those tests to graduate. He said this just sets a baseline standard for those who plan to go right to work after high school.

“What we're basically trying to do is, looking at the minimal requirement, what do we think it's going to take for a student to be able to go into the real world and do some things that will allow them to succeed?” said DeMaria. "And we've gauged that against sort of entry level jobs in positions that really say all we are looking for is a student with a high school diploma. If we use that as the standard, that's what we're trying to say with this.”

The new graduation standards also allow options besides competency on tests to earn diplomas starting in 2023, but DeMaria said going beyond competency will still be emphasized to students.

Related Content

Ohio Freshmen Begin High School With New Graduation Requirements

By Aug 30, 2019
Licking Heights High School freshmen take notes in Mrs. Obhof's World History class.
Andy Chow

After lawmakers have spent years making tweaks and changes to the high school graduation requirements, the incoming freshman class is beginning its high school journey with what are believed to be permanent standards.

Senate Budget Includes New Graduation Requirements Starting In 2023

By Jun 24, 2019
Students listen to a speaker at a high school graduation in Lancaster in 2017.
Karen Kasler

The Senate budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years.  The proposal in the budget comes from a coalition of business groups, school districts and a charter schools organization.

Business, School Groups Propose New Graduation Requirements

By May 14, 2019
Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education (left) stands alongside Republican former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi of Columbus, who now heads the Ohio Business Roundtable. That group supports the graduation requirements proposal.
Karen Kasler

The plan from business coalitions, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools group combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic high school English and math tests, and college or career prep.

Ohio Superintendents Call On Lawmakers To Change High School Graduation Requirements

By Nov 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

Superintendents are calling on lawmakers to help the state avoid a possible high school graduation crisis -- again. They say, without state intervention, as many as a third of students will not meet the requirements to graduate. 

Superintendent Suggests Lawmakers And Local Districts Cut Some Required Tests

By Jun 13, 2017
Superintendent’s Advisory Committee on Assessments, provided by the Ohio Department of Education

The state school superintendent is recommending cutting out some mandated state tests, and suggesting that local districts consider trimming tests for teacher evaluations.